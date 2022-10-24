LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.28.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.68. 13,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $739.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.