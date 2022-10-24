LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 6,377 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 122,042.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPG traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

