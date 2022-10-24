LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.8% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.87. 50,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.89.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.52.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

