LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,743. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.