LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,912 shares of company stock worth $11,731,870 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $159.80. 71,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,249,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 299.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.44.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.