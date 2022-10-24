LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 15.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 53.6% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Snowflake by 77.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.61.

Snowflake stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.09. 22,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

