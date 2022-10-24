LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.76 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Airbnb by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.32. 69,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,752. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,279 shares of company stock valued at $100,592,908. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

