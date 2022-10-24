LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $269,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.59. The company had a trading volume of 51,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average is $183.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

