LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,329,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,845,000 after buying an additional 1,467,555 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 486,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,744,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

