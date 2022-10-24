LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 31,855 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.86. 39,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 162.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

