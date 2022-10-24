LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.69.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.57. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile



SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

