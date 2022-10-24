LGT Group Foundation Acquires 107,813 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,813 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

MRK stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.74. 207,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

