LGT Group Foundation Acquires 30,656 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 636,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 148.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 46,342 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,570,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,356,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.10. 368,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,381,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

