LGT Group Foundation Acquires 3,993 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.05% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.97. 10,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,865. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

