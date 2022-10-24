LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,431,645. The stock has a market cap of $279.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

