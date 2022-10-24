LGT Group Foundation Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Linde by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Linde by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.26. 26,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.90. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.41.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.