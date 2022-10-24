LGT Group Foundation Has $13.86 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.34. 28,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.50.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.