LGT Group Foundation Sells 104,116 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,116 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $43,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.28. 339,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,671,811. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

