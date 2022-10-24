LGT Group Foundation Sells 47,134 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 47,134 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,632 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 303,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

