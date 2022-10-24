Lido wstETH Price Tops $1,474.00 (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for $1,474.00 or 0.07607176 BTC on exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $1,661.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,499.71 or 0.28314695 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.