LINK (LN) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

LINK (LN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $28.11 or 0.00145701 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $167.94 million and approximately $216,594.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINK has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,460.38 or 0.28314501 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011059 BTC.
About LINK
LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling LINK
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
