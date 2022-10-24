Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on the stock.

LIO stock opened at GBX 756 ($9.13) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Liontrust Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 692 ($8.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,393.40 ($28.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 848.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 972.37. The company has a market capitalization of £490.91 million and a PE ratio of 771.43.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total value of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45). In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total value of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 29,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 912 ($11.02), for a total value of £270,827.52 ($327,244.47).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

