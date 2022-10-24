Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Paylocity by 7.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY stock opened at $211.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 131.40 and a beta of 1.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.93.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

