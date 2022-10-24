Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 134,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAT stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

