Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Dynatrace by 11,289.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

