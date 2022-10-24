Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.00

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 768,756,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 768,684,231.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00280611 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $172.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
