Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 50 by Analysts at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 73 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 60.63 ($0.73).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 41.39 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.75. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 281,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 281,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £135,338.40 ($163,531.17). Also, insider Scott Wheway purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

