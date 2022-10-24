London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £100 ($120.83) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 9,700 ($117.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,350 ($112.98).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON LSEG traded up GBX 38 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 7,388 ($89.27). The stock had a trading volume of 221,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,144. The firm has a market cap of £41.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,401.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,862.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,725.15. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.