Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Loopring (LRC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $328.76 million and approximately $29.80 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.96 or 0.28387531 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011087 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.