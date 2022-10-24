Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.04. 32,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,443. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

