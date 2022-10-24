LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

LYTS opened at $7.26 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.05.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $40,379.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $121,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,181.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

