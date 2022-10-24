Lufax (NYSE:LU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.52

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LU shares. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Lufax Stock Down 10.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

