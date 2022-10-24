Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $354.25 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $354.25 million and approximately $134,563.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023574 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00057004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00043771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005493 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $118,097.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.