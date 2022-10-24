MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.43 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $61.43 million and approximately $25,768.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,460.38 or 0.28314501 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011059 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

