MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,010 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

