MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $243.70. 6,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,364. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

