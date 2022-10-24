MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth $3,788,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 27.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

