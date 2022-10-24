MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,336. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average is $171.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.