MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 613,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,449,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.