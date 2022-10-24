MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,787 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $45.75. 464,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,973,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

