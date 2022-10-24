MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,273,877. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $64.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

