Maj Invest Holding A S Has $290.97 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 325,558.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,479 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 6.6% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $290,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,819,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,881,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,006 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,677. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

