Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 128,116 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,116 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises about 2.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $104,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

