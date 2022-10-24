Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Once Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Once Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 7.2% of Once Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.03. 627,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,744,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

