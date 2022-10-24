Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.14.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. Masco has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.