MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $138,946,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 389,752 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.30. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

