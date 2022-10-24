Matrix Trust Co Has $471,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after acquiring an additional 237,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.36. 24,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $223.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

