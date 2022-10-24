Matrix Trust Co Has $627,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $13.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $610.97. 28,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

