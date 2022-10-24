Matrix Trust Co Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,159,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $6.49 on Monday, reaching $456.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,435. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

