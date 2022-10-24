Matrix Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 176.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.75. 20,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

